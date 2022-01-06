Texas A&M-CC 89, Northwestern St. 67

NORTHWESTERN ST. (3-12)

Zhgenti 1-3 4-4 7, Reed 3-8 6-7 12, Teasett 3-13 1-2 10, Zelenbaba 2-8 0-0 4, Garrett 3-6 0-0 6, Chougkaz 5-8 3-4 14, B.White 2-4 3-4 7, Riley 2-3 0-2 4, Owens 0-1 3-6 3, Polatoglou 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 20-29 67.

TEXAS A&M-CC (12-3)

Keys 5-8 2-2 12, Mushila 10-12 6-7 27, Fryer 2-2 0-0 4, Jackson 1-5 3-6 5, Tennyson 3-10 4-4 11, Nickelson 2-3 2-2 8, Murdix 2-5 2-2 7, Brinson 1-6 2-2 4, Faramade 2-4 1-5 5, Ray 1-1 2-2 4, E.White 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-58 24-32 89.

Halftime_Texas A&M-CC 43-34. 3-Point Goals_Northwestern St. 5-21 (Teasett 3-11, Chougkaz 1-2, Zhgenti 1-3, B.White 0-1, Reed 0-2, Zelenbaba 0-2), Texas A&M-CC 5-16 (Nickelson 2-3, Murdix 1-1, Mushila 1-1, Tennyson 1-6, Brinson 0-1, Faramade 0-1, E.White 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out_Garrett. Rebounds_Northwestern St. 27 (Zhgenti, Garrett, Chougkaz 5), Texas A&M-CC 38 (Mushila 13). Assists_Northwestern St. 11 (B.White 4), Texas A&M-CC 15 (Murdix 6). Total Fouls_Northwestern St. 24, Texas A&M-CC 22. A_87 (7,200).

