Texas A&M-CC hosts Incarnate Word after Morgan’s 22-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-13) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-4)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Josh Morgan scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 60-50 win against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Islanders have gone 6-0 at home. Texas A&M-CC is 11-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 0-5 in road games. Incarnate Word gives up 76.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Mushila is averaging 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

RJ Glasper is scoring 14.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Cardinals. Benjamin Griscti is averaging 8.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

