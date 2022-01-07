Texas A&M-CC meets Nicholls St.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (12-3, 1-0) vs. Nicholls State (9-6, 1-0)

, Leonard E. Merrell Center, Katy, Texas; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is taking on Nicholls State in a postseason game in Katy. Nicholls State earned an 87-56 win over Incarnate Word in its most recent game, while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi emerged with an 89-67 blowout win against Northwestern State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Devante Carter, Latrell Jones, Ryghe Lyons and Caleb Huffman have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 34 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.DOMINANT DEVANTE: Carter has connected on 20 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 59.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 77 points or fewer. The Islanders are 0-3 when opponents score more than 77.

BEHIND THE ARC: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Trevian Tennyson has attempted 85 3-pointers and connected on 35.3 percent of them, and is 12 for 34 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has attempted 22.2 free throws per game this season, the 17th-highest rate in the country. Nicholls State has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.1 foul shots per game (ranked 251st, nationally).

