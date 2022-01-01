Texas-Arlington 62, Troy 57

TROY (10-5)

Odigie 3-12 7-8 13, Waters 2-5 0-0 4, Z.Williams 2-8 4-4 8, Deen 4-9 0-0 12, D.Williams 2-7 1-2 7, Miles 1-8 0-0 2, Tshimanga 2-3 0-1 4, Eugene 1-3 2-2 5, Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Stampley 0-1 0-0 0, Punter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 14-17 57.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (6-7)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-2 0-0 4, Mwamba 1-9 3-6 5, Azore 9-17 5-5 24, Bischoff 0-2 0-0 0, Levi 2-9 0-0 5, Hoiberg 2-5 1-2 6, Wilson 3-4 4-4 10, Elame 2-8 1-2 5, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Talbot 1-2 0-0 3, Rojas 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 22-59 14-20 62.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Troy 7-21 (Deen 4-9, D.Williams 2-4, Eugene 1-2, Stampley 0-1, Miles 0-2, Z.Williams 0-3), Texas-Arlington 4-17 (Levi 1-2, Talbot 1-2, Azore 1-3, Hoiberg 1-3, Bischoff 0-1, Elame 0-1, Mwamba 0-5). Fouled Out_D.Williams. Rebounds_Troy 49 (Z.Williams 12), Texas-Arlington 32 (Azore 7). Assists_Troy 11 (Z.Williams 3), Texas-Arlington 17 (Mwamba 4). Total Fouls_Troy 22, Texas-Arlington 17. A_1,574 (7,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.