Texas-Arlington 70, Georgia St. 63

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (7-7)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 3-6 0-0 6, Mwamba 6-13 1-2 16, Azore 5-16 6-6 17, Elame 3-10 2-3 9, Levi 3-5 0-2 6, Talbot 2-10 2-2 8, Wilson 2-4 0-0 4, Young 1-2 0-0 2, Rojas 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-67 11-15 70.

GEORGIA ST. (6-6)

Hudson 1-3 0-2 2, Thomas 3-11 1-2 7, Allen 6-20 0-1 15, Roberts 4-10 2-2 12, Williams 5-11 0-0 10, Nsoseme 5-6 0-1 10, Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Brooks 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-68 3-8 63.

Halftime_Georgia St. 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 7-18 (Mwamba 3-5, Talbot 2-8, Azore 1-2, Elame 1-2, Levi 0-1), Georgia St. 6-24 (Allen 3-10, Roberts 2-6, Johnson 1-4, Hudson 0-1, Williams 0-3). Fouled Out_Thomas. Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 48 (Akobundu-Ehiogu, Elame 9), Georgia St. 32 (Thomas 12). Assists_Texas-Arlington 16 (Levi 8), Georgia St. 14 (Allen 7). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 13, Georgia St. 17. A_732 (3,854).

