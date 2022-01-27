Texas-Arlington 70, Texas St. 58

TEXAS ST. (12-6)

Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Small 4-13 1-4 10, Adams 7-10 0-0 16, Asberry 2-10 2-4 7, Harrell 6-10 2-2 14, Ceaser 2-5 0-2 4, Morgan 1-3 0-0 3, Drinnon 1-2 0-0 2, Love 1-3 0-0 2, Dawson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 5-12 58.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (9-11)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 2-3 0-0 4, Mwamba 4-7 6-7 15, Azore 1-6 7-9 9, Bischoff 2-7 2-2 8, Levi 4-7 0-0 8, Elame 3-6 0-2 7, Rojas 5-7 2-5 12, Young 0-0 1-2 1, Hoiberg 1-1 1-2 3, Talbot 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 23-47 19-29 70.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 36-21. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 5-20 (Adams 2-3, Morgan 1-2, Small 1-5, Asberry 1-7, Drinnon 0-1, Harrell 0-2), Texas-Arlington 5-17 (Bischoff 2-7, Elame 1-2, Mwamba 1-3, Talbot 1-3, Azore 0-1, Levi 0-1). Fouled Out_Adams. Rebounds_Texas St. 33 (Small 8), Texas-Arlington 33 (Levi, Elame 7). Assists_Texas St. 12 (Harrell 6), Texas-Arlington 16 (Levi 6). Total Fouls_Texas St. 18, Texas-Arlington 13. A_1,658 (7,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.