Texas-Arlington 83, Louisiana-Lafayette 73

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE (8-6)

Brown 4-12 1-3 9, Gueye 6-7 0-1 13, Julien 8-15 2-3 20, Wesley 4-6 4-7 13, Williams 2-7 0-0 4, Charles 3-5 3-3 11, Au 0-1 0-0 0, Garnett 0-2 0-0 0, Dalcourt 1-2 0-0 3, Cadwell 0-2 0-0 0, Harper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-59 10-17 73.

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (8-8)

Akobundu-Ehiogu 4-4 0-0 8, Mwamba 9-18 2-4 22, Young 3-6 0-0 6, Levi 6-8 1-3 14, Talbot 1-9 0-0 3, Elame 5-10 3-4 13, Wilson 2-2 1-2 5, Hoiberg 3-3 2-2 9, Bischoff 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-61 9-15 83.

Halftime_Texas-Arlington 39-33. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Lafayette 7-22 (Charles 2-3, Julien 2-5, Dalcourt 1-1, Gueye 1-1, Wesley 1-2, Au 0-1, Brown 0-1, Cadwell 0-2, Garnett 0-2, Williams 0-4), Texas-Arlington 6-22 (Mwamba 2-8, Bischoff 1-1, Hoiberg 1-1, Levi 1-1, Talbot 1-8, Young 0-1, Elame 0-2). Fouled Out_Akobundu-Ehiogu. Rebounds_Louisiana-Lafayette 25 (Brown 6), Texas-Arlington 33 (Levi 10). Assists_Louisiana-Lafayette 19 (Gueye, Wesley, Au 4), Texas-Arlington 22 (Levi 10). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Lafayette 16, Texas-Arlington 16. A_1,057 (7,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.