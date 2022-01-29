Texas hosts No. 18 Tennessee after Vescovi’s 23-point showing

Tennessee Volunteers (14-5, 5-3 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -3.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Tennessee visits the Texas Longhorns after Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 78-71 victory against the Florida Gators.

The Longhorns are 12-1 on their home court. Texas is eighth in the Big 12 with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Timmy Allen averaging 7.2.

The Volunteers are 2-3 on the road. Tennessee averages 17.2 assists per game to lead the SEC, paced by Kennedy Chandler with 4.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Jones is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 10.1 points. Marcus Carr is shooting 39.2% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Vescovi is averaging 14.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Volunteers. Chandler is averaging eight points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Volunteers: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

