Texas Rio Grande Valley 85, Chicago St. 63

CHICAGO ST. (5-13)

Bigirumwami 2-3 1-4 5, Rushin 6-11 1-4 13, Alexander 3-10 8-9 15, Betson 2-11 0-0 4, B.Johnson 4-13 0-0 11, Chukwukelu 4-11 0-0 11, Rivera 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 23-66 10-17 63.

TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY (6-11)

M.Nelson 5-6 2-2 13, Adewunmi 6-10 6-7 19, X.Johnson 3-11 7-7 16, R.Nelson 3-6 2-2 8, J.Johnson 3-8 1-2 7, Simmons 2-4 2-2 6, Q.Johnson 4-4 0-1 9, Taylor 3-3 0-0 7, Butler 0-1 0-0 0, Butters 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 20-23 85.

Halftime_Texas Rio Grande Valley 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Chicago St. 7-30 (Chukwukelu 3-8, B.Johnson 3-10, Alexander 1-6, Rivera 0-1, Rushin 0-1, Betson 0-4), Texas Rio Grande Valley 7-19 (X.Johnson 3-11, Q.Johnson 1-1, M.Nelson 1-1, Taylor 1-1, Adewunmi 1-3, R.Nelson 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Rebounds_Chicago St. 28 (Alexander 7), Texas Rio Grande Valley 33 (J.Johnson 13). Assists_Chicago St. 13 (Alexander, Betson 5), Texas Rio Grande Valley 21 (R.Nelson 6). Total Fouls_Chicago St. 18, Texas Rio Grande Valley 20. A_537 (2,500).

