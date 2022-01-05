Texas Southern 67, Grambling St. 61

TEXAS SOUTHERN (3-8)

Nicholas 3-7 3-5 9, Rasas 2-3 1-2 5, Gilliam 2-5 0-0 4, Henry 5-9 4-4 16, Lawson 1-5 0-1 3, Walker 3-6 5-6 12, Jones 3-7 3-3 10, Gresham 0-3 1-2 1, Hopkins 1-2 5-8 7. Totals 20-47 22-31 67.

GRAMBLING ST. (4-11)

McCray 5-11 0-0 13, Randolph 1-5 0-0 2, Taylor 3-9 2-2 11, Christon 4-9 3-3 12, Moton 3-11 5-8 11, Cowart 2-4 1-2 5, Munford 1-5 3-4 5, Murrell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-55 14-19 61.

Halftime_Texas Southern 34-29. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 5-10 (Henry 2-3, Lawson 1-1, Walker 1-2, Jones 1-3, Gilliam 0-1), Grambling St. 7-16 (McCray 3-5, Taylor 3-6, Christon 1-2, Moton 0-1, Cowart 0-2). Rebounds_Texas Southern 30 (Walker 8), Grambling St. 31 (Taylor 10). Assists_Texas Southern 7 (Rasas, Hopkins 2), Grambling St. 14 (Randolph, Moton 5). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 16, Grambling St. 21. A_486 (7,500).

