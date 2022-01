Texas Southern 73, Alabama St. 66

ALABAMA ST. (4-15)

Barber 0-1 0-0 0, Young 5-15 4-4 17, E.Clark 1-2 0-1 2, Range 6-11 1-2 13, Strawbridge 5-8 0-0 10, McCray 5-12 4-5 15, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, J.O’Neal 2-5 2-5 6, Reyna 1-3 0-0 3, Liddell 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 11-17 66.

TEXAS SOUTHERN (7-10)

Hopkins 3-5 2-4 8, Walker 5-5 1-1 11, Gresham 5-6 1-3 11, Gilliam 1-8 2-3 5, Jones 2-7 5-7 10, Etienne 1-14 0-0 3, Lawson 3-7 1-3 7, Rasas 3-4 1-2 7, Nicholas 4-4 0-0 8, Henry 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-64 13-23 73.

Halftime_Texas Southern 29-26. 3-Point Goals_Alabama St. 5-22 (Young 3-9, Reyna 1-2, McCray 1-3, Barber 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Liddell 0-1, Range 0-2, Strawbridge 0-3), Texas Southern 4-24 (Gilliam 1-3, Henry 1-4, Jones 1-5, Etienne 1-8, Hopkins 0-2, Lawson 0-2). Fouled Out_J.O’Neal. Rebounds_Alabama St. 28 (Strawbridge 10), Texas Southern 46 (Gresham 16). Assists_Alabama St. 12 (Jackson 3), Texas Southern 16 (Gilliam 6). Total Fouls_Alabama St. 26, Texas Southern 20. A_2,163 (8,100).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.