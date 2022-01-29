Texas Southern 75, Prairie View 74, OT

TEXAS SOUTHERN (8-10)

Hopkins 2-4 1-1 5, Walker 1-4 0-0 2, Gresham 1-3 1-2 3, Etienne 8-19 0-0 20, Gilliam 2-4 4-4 10, Lawson 5-14 4-7 15, Nicholas 2-7 4-9 8, Rasas 4-5 2-4 10, Henry 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 16-27 75.

PRAIRIE VIEW (4-15)

Bell 4-7 0-0 10, Cox 1-4 0-3 3, Daniels 4-12 3-6 12, Douglas 8-18 6-7 25, Gambrell 0-7 0-1 0, Roberts 4-8 8-9 18, Guess 3-4 0-1 6, Kendall 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 17-27 74.

Halftime_Prairie View 40-33. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 7-21 (Etienne 4-8, Gilliam 2-2, Lawson 1-6, Henry 0-1, Hopkins 0-1, Nicholas 0-1, Jones 0-2), Prairie View 9-27 (Douglas 3-7, Bell 2-2, Roberts 2-6, Cox 1-2, Daniels 1-5, Gambrell 0-5). Fouled Out_Bell. Rebounds_Texas Southern 40 (Rasas 11), Prairie View 39 (Daniels 10). Assists_Texas Southern 13 (Walker 3), Prairie View 19 (Gambrell 6). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 17, Prairie View 23. A_3,047 (6,500).

