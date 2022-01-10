Texas Southern 95, MVSU 58

MVSU (1-13)

Umoh 5-6 0-0 10, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Gordon 6-17 1-2 17, Hunter 1-12 4-6 6, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Waller 4-10 2-4 11, Grant 3-7 3-4 9, Collins 2-7 0-0 5, Perry 0-2 0-2 0, Waldon 0-0 0-0 0, Aguer 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 10-18 58.

TEXAS SOUTHERN (5-8)

Rasas 3-3 0-0 6, Walker 5-9 5-7 16, Gilliam 2-9 0-0 5, Henry 1-2 0-0 3, Lawson 6-9 2-2 15, Hopkins 3-4 3-4 10, Etienne 3-9 3-4 11, Jones 4-7 0-0 9, Gresham 4-5 2-2 10, D.Barnes 2-5 0-0 4, Malveaux 2-3 0-0 6, Nicholas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-65 15-19 95.

Halftime_Texas Southern 54-25. 3-Point Goals_MVSU 6-27 (Gordon 4-10, Waller 1-3, Collins 1-4, Grant 0-1, Perry 0-1, Hunter 0-8), Texas Southern 10-27 (Malveaux 2-3, Etienne 2-6, Henry 1-2, Hopkins 1-2, Walker 1-2, Jones 1-3, Lawson 1-3, Gilliam 1-5, D.Barnes 0-1). Fouled Out_Waldon. Rebounds_MVSU 28 (Umoh 11), Texas Southern 45 (Gresham 8). Assists_MVSU 8 (Hunter, Waller, Grant 2), Texas Southern 17 (Etienne 5). Total Fouls_MVSU 17, Texas Southern 14. A_580 (8,100).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.