Texas St. 69, UALR 59

January 20, 2022 9:47 pm
TEXAS ST. (12-4)

Martin 2-5 1-2 5, Small 4-6 2-2 10, Adams 1-4 0-0 2, Asberry 5-11 7-7 19, Harrell 3-10 4-4 10, Ceaser 6-7 0-0 12, Morgan 3-6 2-2 8, Dawson 0-1 0-0 0, Drinnon 0-2 0-0 0, Coleman 1-1 1-1 3, Lacewell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 17-18 69.

UALR (6-9)

Gardner 5-12 1-4 13, Osawe 2-6 2-2 7, Jefferson 0-2 0-0 0, Palermo 1-6 6-6 9, White 4-10 3-4 13, Smith 3-6 3-4 10, Stulic 2-5 2-2 7, Besovic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 17-22 59.

Halftime_Texas St. 43-24. 3-Point Goals_Texas St. 2-12 (Asberry 2-6, Adams 0-1, Dawson 0-1, Drinnon 0-1, Small 0-1, Harrell 0-2), UALR 8-20 (Gardner 2-4, White 2-5, Smith 1-1, Palermo 1-2, Stulic 1-3, Osawe 1-5). Fouled Out_Asberry, Gardner. Rebounds_Texas St. 40 (Asberry 8), UALR 15 (Gardner 5). Assists_Texas St. 11 (Harrell 5), UALR 12 (Smith 4). Total Fouls_Texas St. 16, UALR 18. A_1,979 (5,600).

