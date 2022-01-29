Texas State hosts conference foe UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (9-11, 5-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (12-6, 3-3 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas State -6.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Asberry and the Texas State Bobcats host David Azore and the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Bobcats have gone 7-1 in home games. Texas State is eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Isiah Small leads the Bobcats with 7.1 boards.

The Mavericks have gone 5-4 against Sun Belt opponents. UT Arlington is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Pedro Castro averaging 0.9.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Mavericks won the last matchup 70-58 on Jan. 28. Patrick Mwamba scored 15 points to help lead the Mavericks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asberry is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bobcats. Small is averaging 10.6 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Mwamba is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 10.6 points. Azore is averaging 24 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

