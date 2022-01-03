The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

On Air: The Search for Accountability
The Associated Press
January 3, 2022 12:57 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (22) 13-1 737 1
2. Stanford 9-3 694 2
3. Louisville (5) 12-1 691 3
4. Arizona (3) 10-0 660 4
5. NC State 12-2 636 5
6. Indiana 11-2 578 8
7. Tennessee 13-1 571 7
8. Michigan 12-1 540 9
9. Texas 10-1 483 12
10. Maryland 10-4 478 6
11. UConn 6-3 462 11
12. Iowa St. 12-1 429 14
13. LSU 14-1 365 19
14. Baylor 10-3 355 10
15. Georgia 12-2 318 13
16. Georgia Tech 10-3 287 16
17. Duke 10-2 232 15
18. BYU 10-1 183 18
19. North Carolina 13-0 162 24
20. Notre Dame 11-3 130 17
21. Kentucky 7-3 122 20
22. Iowa 7-3 119 21
23. Oklahoma 12-1 118
24. South Florida 10-4 92 22
25. Texas A&M 10-3 58 23

Others receiving votes: Missouri 53, Colorado 53, Florida Gulf Coast 46, Kansas St 27, Ohio St. 24, DePaul 19, Missouri St. 10, Mississippi 7, Virginia Tech 6, Nebraska 5.

