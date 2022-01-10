The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (26) 15-1 745 1 2. Stanford 11-3 703 2 3. Louisville (4) 13-1 698 3 4. NC State 14-2 655 5 5. Tennessee 15-1 613 7 6. Indiana 12-2 606 6 7. Arizona 11-1 561 4 8. Maryland 12-4 511 10 9. Iowa St. 14-1 489 12 10. UConn 7-3 476 11 11. Michigan 13-2 455 8 12. LSU 15-2 403 13 13. Texas 11-2 394 9 14. Baylor 10-3 364 14 15. Georgia Tech 11-3 324 16 16. Duke 11-2 275 17 17. Georgia 13-3 243 15 18. BYU 12-1 203 18 19. Kentucky 8-4 156 21 20. Notre Dame 11-3 148 20 21. North Carolina 14-1 147 19 22. Colorado 13-0 118 – 23. Oklahoma 13-2 109 23 24. South Florida 11-4 92 24 25. Kansas St 13-2 83 –

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 52, Iowa 38, Ohio St. 31, Missouri St. 15, DePaul 12, Missouri 12, Nebraska 10, Mississippi 6, Virginia Tech 3.

