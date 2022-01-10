The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
The Associated Press
January 10, 2022 12:57 pm
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 15-1 745 1
2. Stanford 11-3 703 2
3. Louisville (4) 13-1 698 3
4. NC State 14-2 655 5
5. Tennessee 15-1 613 7
6. Indiana 12-2 606 6
7. Arizona 11-1 561 4
8. Maryland 12-4 511 10
9. Iowa St. 14-1 489 12
10. UConn 7-3 476 11
11. Michigan 13-2 455 8
12. LSU 15-2 403 13
13. Texas 11-2 394 9
14. Baylor 10-3 364 14
15. Georgia Tech 11-3 324 16
16. Duke 11-2 275 17
17. Georgia 13-3 243 15
18. BYU 12-1 203 18
19. Kentucky 8-4 156 21
20. Notre Dame 11-3 148 20
21. North Carolina 14-1 147 19
22. Colorado 13-0 118
23. Oklahoma 13-2 109 23
24. South Florida 11-4 92 24
25. Kansas St 13-2 83

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 52, Iowa 38, Ohio St. 31, Missouri St. 15, DePaul 12, Missouri 12, Nebraska 10, Mississippi 6, Virginia Tech 3.

