The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
January 17, 2022 12:58 pm
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (28) 17-1 747 1
2. Stanford 13-3 701 2
3. Louisville (2) 15-1 694 3
4. NC State 16-2 661 4
5. Tennessee 17-1 633 5
6. Indiana 14-2 607 6
7. Iowa St. 16-1 542 9
8. Michigan 15-2 529 11
9. UConn 9-3 510 10
10. Arizona 12-2 466 7
11. LSU 17-2 464 12
12. Maryland 12-5 406 8
13. Georgia 13-3 310 17
14. Oklahoma 15-2 306 23
15. Texas 12-3 295 13
15. Baylor 11-4 295 14
17. BYU 14-1 275 18
18. Georgia Tech 13-4 263 15
19. Notre Dame 13-3 262 20
20. North Carolina 14-2 133 21
21. Duke 11-4 125 16
22. Colorado 13-1 119 22
23. Kentucky 8-5 83 19
24. Florida Gulf Coast 15-1 80
25. Iowa 10-4 52

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 47, Virginia Tech 40, Oregon 23, Mississippi 21, Kansas St 18, South Florida 14, UCF 9, Missouri 8, DePaul 5, Kansas 4, South Dakota 3.

