The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (29)
|20-1
|748
|1
|2. Stanford
|16-3
|713
|2
|3. NC State (1)
|19-2
|698
|3
|4. Louisville
|18-2
|657
|5
|5. Indiana
|14-2
|613
|6
|6. Michigan
|18-2
|606
|7
|7. Tennessee
|18-2
|564
|4
|8. Arizona
|15-3
|540
|8
|9. Baylor
|15-4
|466
|11
|10. UConn
|13-4
|449
|10
|11. Iowa St.
|18-3
|396
|13
|12. Georgia Tech
|17-4
|381
|14
|13. Texas
|15-4
|367
|9
|14. Georgia
|16-4
|352
|15
|15. LSU
|18-4
|322
|12
|16. BYU
|18-1
|313
|16
|17. Maryland
|15-6
|288
|17
|18. Oklahoma
|18-3
|287
|18
|19. Oregon
|14-5
|226
|19
|20. Notre Dame
|16-4
|195
|20
|21. Iowa
|14-4
|132
|23
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|19-1
|105
|–
|23. Ohio St.
|15-4
|85
|22
|24. North Carolina
|16-4
|66
|–
|25. Kansas St
|16-5
|60
|25
Others receiving votes: Duke 39, Mississippi 23, Virginia Tech 22, DePaul 14, Florida 9, Nebraska 8, Arkansas 3, Gonzaga 1, Dayton 1, Creighton 1.
