The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 12:59 pm
< a min read
      

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (29) 20-1 748 1
2. Stanford 16-3 713 2
3. NC State (1) 19-2 698 3
4. Louisville 18-2 657 5
5. Indiana 14-2 613 6
6. Michigan 18-2 606 7
7. Tennessee 18-2 564 4
8. Arizona 15-3 540 8
9. Baylor 15-4 466 11
10. UConn 13-4 449 10
11. Iowa St. 18-3 396 13
12. Georgia Tech 17-4 381 14
13. Texas 15-4 367 9
14. Georgia 16-4 352 15
15. LSU 18-4 322 12
16. BYU 18-1 313 16
17. Maryland 15-6 288 17
18. Oklahoma 18-3 287 18
19. Oregon 14-5 226 19
20. Notre Dame 16-4 195 20
21. Iowa 14-4 132 23
22. Florida Gulf Coast 19-1 105
23. Ohio St. 15-4 85 22
24. North Carolina 16-4 66
25. Kansas St 16-5 60 25

Others receiving votes: Duke 39, Mississippi 23, Virginia Tech 22, DePaul 14, Florida 9, Nebraska 8, Arkansas 3, Gonzaga 1, Dayton 1, Creighton 1.

