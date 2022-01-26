The Citadel 68, W. Carolina 66

W. CAROLINA (8-13)

Petrakis 2-7 2-2 7, Bacote 5-13 0-1 11, Banks 5-11 0-0 13, Robinson 3-12 6-7 12, Harris 2-5 1-2 6, Woolbright 0-4 3-4 3, Gilmore 7-7 0-0 14, Monroe 0-2 0-0 0, M.Price 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 12-16 66.

THE CITADEL (9-10)

Brown 9-15 8-12 26, Roche 5-12 0-0 14, Clark 7-10 1-6 15, Maynard 0-2 0-0 0, Moffe 0-4 0-0 0, Fitzgibbons 2-7 2-2 8, Davis 1-7 1-2 3, J.Price 0-1 0-0 0, Higgins 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 12-22 68.

Halftime_W. Carolina 33-18. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 6-19 (Banks 3-8, Harris 1-2, Bacote 1-3, Petrakis 1-4, Robinson 0-2), The Citadel 6-24 (Roche 4-10, Fitzgibbons 2-7, Brown 0-1, Moffe 0-1, Maynard 0-2, Davis 0-3). Fouled Out_Gilmore. Rebounds_W. Carolina 41 (Banks 10), The Citadel 37 (Brown 12). Assists_W. Carolina 11 (Robinson, Woolbright 4), The Citadel 13 (Maynard, Moffe 4). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 24, The Citadel 13. A_1,103 (6,000).

