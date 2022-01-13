The Citadel 74, UNC-Greensboro 69

UNC-GREENSBORO (10-6)

Abdulsalam 2-4 0-0 4, Leyte 6-10 0-0 12, Buckingham 5-9 2-2 14, Ko.Langley 2-12 0-0 4, Treacy 2-5 1-2 6, Ke.Langley 3-6 4-4 13, Hunter 3-7 2-2 11, White 1-3 1-2 3, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Tharrington 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 12-14 69.

THE CITADEL (7-7)

Brown 8-16 6-9 24, Roche 4-8 0-0 12, Clark 3-4 0-0 6, Davis 2-7 3-4 8, Moffe 5-9 6-8 18, Fitzgibbons 1-6 0-2 2, Price 1-1 0-0 2, Maynard 0-2 2-2 2. Totals 24-53 17-25 74.

Halftime_UNC-Greensboro 33-18. 3-Point Goals_UNC-Greensboro 9-22 (Hunter 3-4, Ke.Langley 3-5, Buckingham 2-3, Treacy 1-2, Jones 0-1, Tharrington 0-1, White 0-1, Ko.Langley 0-5), The Citadel 9-29 (Roche 4-8, Brown 2-5, Moffe 2-5, Davis 1-6, Maynard 0-2, Fitzgibbons 0-3). Fouled Out_Leyte, Clark. Rebounds_UNC-Greensboro 32 (Leyte 8), The Citadel 35 (Brown 15). Assists_UNC-Greensboro 15 (Ko.Langley 7), The Citadel 12 (Davis 3). Total Fouls_UNC-Greensboro 21, The Citadel 17. A_1,298 (6,000).

