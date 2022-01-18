The Latest: Barty, Osaka, Nadal in action at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on Wednesday from the Australian Open at Melbourne Park (all times local):

__

10:45 a.m.

Sunny skies and a pleasant temperature of 25 degrees Celsius (77 Fahrenheit) have greeted players and spectators on Day 3 at Melbourne Park. The second round kicks off with an all-European match between eighth-seeded Paula Badosa and Martina Trevisan on Rod Laver Arena. Top-seeded Ash Barty is the next up on the main court against Lucia Bronzetti, followed by Rafael Nadal’s match against Yannick Hanfmann, Defending champion Naomi Osaka will open night play at Rod Laver Arena against Madison Brengle. Barty is trying to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the title but she’s been drawn in the same quarter of the draw as Osaka, meaning the two top names here could meet in the fourth round.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.