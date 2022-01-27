Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Latest: Mixed doubles championship at Australian Open

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 7:54 pm
< a min read
      

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Friday (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Australian players Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler will have the home crowd behind them on Rod Laver Arena when they take on Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia in the mixed doubles championship.

Mladenovic and Dodig are seeded fifth in the event while the Australian pair are unseeded.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The match forms a prelude for the first men’s singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Nadal is looking to continue his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title if he can advance to Sunday’s final, while the Italian player is hoping for his first.

The other semifinal is a night match at Rod Laver — second-seeded Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Russian player will be trying to win his second major in a row after capturing last year’s U.S. Open.

Tsitsipas has made three semifinals at Melbourne Park but never advanced to the final.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement