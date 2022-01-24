The Latest: Nadal, Barty in quarterfinals at Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest at the Australian Open on Tuesday (all times local):

French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova opens quarterfinal action at Melbourne Park when she plays Madison Keys in the first match at Rod Laver Arena.

The WTA Tour says Krejcikova can overtake Ash Barty for the world No. 1 ranking if she wins the tournament and Barty, who plays her quarterfinal against Jessica Pegula to open night play, doesn’t advance to the semis.

Keys is having a resurgent 2022 after winning the Adelaide tournament 10 days ago. Keys won a total of 11 matches last year and a win over Krejcikova would give the American 11 — in January.

“I was just at a very high anxiety level all of the time,” Keys said of 2021. “I wasn’t sleeping as well. It just felt like there was literally a weight on my chest just because I became so focused and obsessed with it that I wasn’t enjoying really anything because it’s all that I was thinking about.”

Rafael Nadal’s quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title continues when he takes on Denis Shapovalov in the late afternoon match on Rod Laver, while the other men’s quarterfinal between Gael Monfils and Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini closes the night program.

Temperatures were expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) under partly cloudy skies.

