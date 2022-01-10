On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: SEC fans invade Indianapolis for CFP title game

The Associated Press
January 10, 2022 3:11 pm
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the College Football Playoff championship game (all times local):

3 p.m.

Indianapolis’ city streets were bustling Monday afternoon, almost five hours before No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia played for college football’s national championship.

The blue Colts attire that local fans usually wear was replaced with red hats, shirts, jackets and jerseys of the two Southeastern Conference teams, playing for a title in the Midwest.

Fans waited in long lines inside and outside restaurants despite temperatures hovering in the mid-20s, while others flocked to Monument Circle for afternoon concerts with Breland and Sam Hunt underneath the sun-drenched skies.

Alabama beat Georgia five weeks ago in the SEC title game, but the Bulldogs are a slight favorite. This is the first rematch for the championship in the playoff era.

The game kicks off at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8 p.m. and airs on ESPN.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

