The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (61) 13-0 1525 1 2. Duke 11-1 1447 2 3. Purdue 12-1 1376 3 4. Gonzaga 11-2 1314 4 5. UCLA 8-1 1287 5 6. Kansas 11-1 1237 6 7. Southern Cal 12-0 1015 7 8. Arizona 11-1 1013 9 9. Auburn 12-1 976 11 10. Michigan St. 12-2 934 10 11. Iowa St. 12-1 896 8 12. Houston 12-2 849 12 13. Ohio St. 9-2 819 13 14. Texas 11-2 640 17 15. Alabama 10-3 589 19 16. Kentucky 11-2 560 18 16. Providence 13-1 560 21 18. Tennessee 9-3 519 14 19. Villanova 9-4 437 22 20. Colorado St. 10-0 386 20 21. LSU 12-1 371 16 22. Xavier 11-2 270 23 23. Wisconsin 10-2 221 24 24. Seton Hall 9-3 174 15 25. Texas Tech 10-2 142 25

Others receiving votes: Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, UConn 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2.

