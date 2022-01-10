The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Baylor (61) 15-0 1525 1 2. Gonzaga 12-2 1440 4 3. UCLA 10-1 1376 5 4. Auburn 14-1 1193 9 5. Southern Cal 13-0 1152 7 6. Arizona 12-1 1144 8 7. Purdue 13-2 1139 3 8. Duke 12-2 1130 2 9. Kansas 12-2 1031 6 10. Michigan St. 13-2 1011 10 11. Houston 14-2 949 12 12. LSU 14-1 889 21 13. Wisconsin 13-2 784 23 14. Villanova 11-4 682 19 15. Iowa St. 13-2 648 11 16. Ohio St. 10-3 510 13 17. Xavier 12-2 453 22 18. Kentucky 12-3 438 16 19. Texas Tech 11-3 373 25 20. Seton Hall 11-3 342 24 21. Texas 12-3 282 14 22. Tennessee 10-4 277 18 23. Providence 14-2 250 16 24. Alabama 11-4 237 15 25. Illinois 11-3 208 –

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami 65, West Virginia 20, UConn 17, Indiana 12, Colorado St. 10, San Diego St. 9, Davidson 5, San Francisco 2, Iowa 2, BYU 2.

