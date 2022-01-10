The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|1. Baylor (61)
|15-0
|1525
|1
|2. Gonzaga
|12-2
|1440
|4
|3. UCLA
|10-1
|1376
|5
|4. Auburn
|14-1
|1193
|9
|5. Southern Cal
|13-0
|1152
|7
|6. Arizona
|12-1
|1144
|8
|7. Purdue
|13-2
|1139
|3
|8. Duke
|12-2
|1130
|2
|9. Kansas
|12-2
|1031
|6
|10. Michigan St.
|13-2
|1011
|10
|11. Houston
|14-2
|949
|12
|12. LSU
|14-1
|889
|21
|13. Wisconsin
|13-2
|784
|23
|14. Villanova
|11-4
|682
|19
|15. Iowa St.
|13-2
|648
|11
|16. Ohio St.
|10-3
|510
|13
|17. Xavier
|12-2
|453
|22
|18. Kentucky
|12-3
|438
|16
|19. Texas Tech
|11-3
|373
|25
|20. Seton Hall
|11-3
|342
|24
|21. Texas
|12-3
|282
|14
|22. Tennessee
|10-4
|277
|18
|23. Providence
|14-2
|250
|16
|24. Alabama
|11-4
|237
|15
|25. Illinois
|11-3
|208
|–
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 122, Loyola Chicago 96, Miami 65, West Virginia 20, UConn 17, Indiana 12, Colorado St. 10, San Diego St. 9, Davidson 5, San Francisco 2, Iowa 2, BYU 2.
