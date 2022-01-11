On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

The Top Twenty Five

The Associated Press
January 11, 2022 6:05 pm
< a min read
      

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (61) 14-1 1525 3
2. Alabama 13-2 1464 1
3. Michigan 12-2 1361 2
4. Cincinnati 13-1 1349 4
5. Baylor 12-2 1259 6
6. Ohio St. 11-2 1247 7
7. Oklahoma St. 12-2 1177 9
8. Notre Dame 11-2 1039 5
9. Michigan St. 11-2 1026 11
10. Oklahoma 11-2 966 14
11. Mississippi 10-3 926 8
12. Utah 10-4 851 10
13. Pittsburgh 11-3 741 13
14. Clemson 10-3 538 19
15. Wake Forest 11-3 533 20
16. Louisiana-Lafayette 13-1 517 16
17. Houston 12-2 513 21
18. Kentucky 10-3 446 25
19. BYU 10-3 435 12
20. NC State 9-3 382 18
21. Arkansas 9-4 371 22
22. Oregon 10-4 364 15
23. Iowa 10-4 171 17
24. Utah St. 11-3 163
25. San Diego St. 12-2 137

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno St. 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|10 Secure the Hybrid Workplace Across...
1|10 Microsoft Security Virtual Training...
1|10 Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy begins to remove fuel from Pearl Harbor underground storage tank facility