This Week’s Men’s Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Baylor (13-0) beat Northwestern St. 104-68; beat No. 8 Iowa St. 77-72.

No. 2 Duke (11-1) did not play.

No. 3 Purdue (12-1) beat Nicholls St. 104-90.

No. 4 Gonzaga (11-2) beat North Alabama 93-63.

No. 5 UCLA (8-1) did not play.

No. 6 Kansas (11-1) beat Nevada 88-61; beat George Mason 76-67

No. 7 Southern Cal (12-0) did not play.

No. 8 Iowa St. (12-1) lost to No. 1 Baylor 77-72.

No. 9 Arizona (11-1) did not play.

No. 10 Michigan St. (12-2) beat High Point 81-68; beat Northwestern 73-67.

No. 11 Auburn (12-1) beat No. 16 LSU 70-55.

No. 12 Houston (12-2) beat Temple 66-61.

No. 13 Ohio St. (9-2) beat Nebraska 87-79, OT

No. 14 Tennessee (9-3) lost to No. 19 Alabama 73-68.

No. 15 Seton Hall (9-3) lost to No. 21 Providence 70-65; lost to No. 22 Villanova 73-67.

No. 16 LSU (12-1) lost to No. 11 Auburn 70-55.

No. 17 Texas (11-2) beat Incarnate Word 78-33; Beat West Virginia 74-59

No. 18 Kentucky (11-2) beat Missouri 83-56; beat High Point 92-48.

No. 19 Alabama (10-3) beat No. 14 Tennessee 73-68.

No. 20 Colorado St. (10-0) did not play.

No. 21 Providence (13-1) beat No. 15 Seton Hall 70-65; beat DePaul 70-53.

No. 22 Villanova (9-4) beat No. 15 Seton Hall 73-67.

No. 23 Xavier (11-2) did not play.

No. 24 Wisconsin (10-2) beat Illinois St. 89-85.

No. 25 Texas Tech (10-2) beat Alabama St. 75-53.

