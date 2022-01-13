Thomas, Buchenvich score, Blues come back to beat Kraken 2-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues came back to beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Thursday night.

Ville Husso made 31 saves and the Blues extended their home point streak to 13 games, going back to Nov. 18. It is the third-longest stretch in franchise history.

Alex Wennberg scored and Chris Driedger made 25 saves for the expansion Kraken, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Buchnevich’s power-play goal off a slick no-look pass from Ivan Barbashev at 5:30 of the third period gave St. Louis the lead.

It was the second consecutive third-period comeback for the Blues, who scored twice in the final minute to beat Dallas on Sunday. St. Louis has an NHL-best 13 comeback wins this season.

Thomas’ goal at 1:29 of the third tied it 1-all. Torey Krug extended his point streak to six games with an assist.

Wennberg’s fourth of the season gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead with five minutes left in the first period. It broke a 12-game scoring drought for Wennberg going back to Dec. 3.

PANDEMIC PLAY

The Blues are without five players due to COVID-19 protocols as F David Perron was added to the list Tuesday. He joined F Vladimir Tarasenko, F Brayden Schenn, D Colton Parayko and D Scott Perunovich.

WELCOME BACK

Kraken D Vince Dunn played his first game back in St. Louis after being selected by Seattle in the expansion draft. Dunn was a second-round pick by the Blues in the 2015 draft and was a part of the franchise’s 2019 Stanley Cup championship team. He was given a standing ovation during a video tribute in the first period.

NOTES: Kraken RW Jordan Eberle became the first player for the franchise to be selected to the NHL All-Star Game. … Kraken D Mark Giordano and Blues C Tyler Bozak have the top two career point totals among active players who were undrafted. Giordano has 520 points and Bozak has 456. … Bozak played in his 200th game with the Blues.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Blues: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

