Thomas leads Portland State past Northern Arizona 97-76

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Khalid Thomas had a season-high 25 points, tying his career high, as Portland State romped past Northern Arizona 97-76 on Saturday. Ian Burke added 21 points for the Vikings.

Trey Wood had 10 points for Portland State (5-13, 3-7 Big Sky Conference), which broke its five-game losing streak.

Jalen Cone had 19 points for the Lumberjacks (7-12, 3-5). Nik Mains added 14 points. Jay Green had 10 points.

