Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thomas, Montgomery lead Alcorn St. past Bethune-Cookman

The Associated Press
January 24, 2022 11:09 pm
< a min read
      

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Thomas and Keondre Montgomery scored 16 points each as Alcorn State narrowly defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-67 on Monday night.

Dontrell McQuarter made one of two free throws with six seconds left to give the Braves a three-point lead, then Damani McEntire missed a tying 3-pointer for the Wildcats.

Oddyst Walker added 12 points for Alcorn State (6-13, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). . Darrious Agnew had 10 points.

Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 21 points for the Wildcats (5-14, 3-4). He had seven turnovers and two assists. Joe French added 16 points. Kevin Davis had 10 points.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|24 5 Steps to Develop, Launch, and...
1|24 Creating Your Own Organization’s...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department orders families of American personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country