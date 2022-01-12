Thomasson leads Niagara against Canisius after 21-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (6-7, 1-3 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Niagara -6.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays the Canisius Golden Griffins after Noah Thomasson scored 21 points in Niagara’s 76-66 victory over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Purple Eagles are 2-2 in home games. Niagara scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Golden Griffins are 1-2 in MAAC play. Canisius gives up 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Purple Eagles and Golden Griffins face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Iorio is averaging 7.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Marcus Hammond is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Malek Green is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Golden Griffins. Armon Harried is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

