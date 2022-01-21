On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thompson scores 21, St. Francis slips by Central Connecticut

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 11:33 pm
< a min read
      

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Myles Thompson had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead St. Francis of Pennsylvania to a 68-67 victory over Central Connecticut on Friday night.

St. Francis went ahead 67-62 with 2:28 remaining and held on despite making just one free throw the rest of the game.

Josh Cohen added 11 points for the Red Flash (6-12, 2-5 Northeast Conference).

The Blue Devils (4-15, 2-5) had 30 bench points, led by Davonte Sweatman with 14 points and Stephane Ayangma with 13. Starters Trenton McLaughlin and Nigel Scantlebury added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

        Insight by Exterro: Capt. John Henry, operations officer of the USCG Cyber Command, discusses how the Command prepares for and responds to cyber incidents. Justin Tolman, forensic subject matter expert at Exterro, will provide an industry perspective.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey