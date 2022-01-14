Thorpe leads UNC Asheville against South Carolina Upstate after 24-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-10, 2-1 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-5, 2-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after LJ Thorpe scored 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 86-80 overtime loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 in home games. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South scoring 75.9 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Spartans have gone 2-1 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 3-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Stephney is averaging 6.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Bryson Mozone averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Jordan Gainey is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

