Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

E.C. Glass 61, Rustburg 10

Heritage (Leesburg) 49, Independence 20

Liberty-Bedford 53, Liberty Christian 32

Mathews 51, Windham, Ohio 31

Matoaca 69, Colonial Heights 25

New Kent 51, Jamestown 26

Rock Ridge 38, Dominion 35

Smithfield 62, Grafton 52

Tabb 38, Bruton 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

