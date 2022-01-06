Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
E.C. Glass 61, Rustburg 10
Heritage (Leesburg) 49, Independence 20
Liberty-Bedford 53, Liberty Christian 32
Mathews 51, Windham, Ohio 31
Matoaca 69, Colonial Heights 25
New Kent 51, Jamestown 26
Rock Ridge 38, Dominion 35
Smithfield 62, Grafton 52
Tabb 38, Bruton 28
