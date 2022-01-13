Thursday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 10:05 pm
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catholic High School of Va Beach 77, Norfolk Christian School 20

Courtland 62, Chancellor 56

Deep Creek 47, Ocean Lakes 38

First Christian 66, George Wythe-Wytheville 21

Freedom (South Riding) 37, John Champe 25

Gate City 66, John Battle 22

Georgetown Day School, D.C. 64, Madeira School 15

Grafton 61, Lafayette 34

Grundy 56, Tazewell 42

Hopewell 43, Prince George 24

Manchester 61, Lloyd Bird 41

Matoaca 71, Petersburg 18

North Stafford 51, Colonial Forge 32

Parry McCluer 69, Craig County 26

Poquoson 46, York 32

Rural Retreat 63, Grayson County 33

Sherando 57, John Handley 27

Spotswood 71, Rockbridge County 19

St. Gertrude 63, St. John Paul the Great 43

Walsingham Academy 31, Cape Henry Collegiate 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

E.C. Glass vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

