Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catholic High School of Va Beach 77, Norfolk Christian School 20
Courtland 62, Chancellor 56
Deep Creek 47, Ocean Lakes 38
First Christian 66, George Wythe-Wytheville 21
Freedom (South Riding) 37, John Champe 25
Gate City 66, John Battle 22
Georgetown Day School, D.C. 64, Madeira School 15
Grafton 61, Lafayette 34
Grundy 56, Tazewell 42
Hopewell 43, Prince George 24
Manchester 61, Lloyd Bird 41
Matoaca 71, Petersburg 18
North Stafford 51, Colonial Forge 32
Parry McCluer 69, Craig County 26
Poquoson 46, York 32
Rural Retreat 63, Grayson County 33
Sherando 57, John Handley 27
Spotswood 71, Rockbridge County 19
St. Gertrude 63, St. John Paul the Great 43
Walsingham Academy 31, Cape Henry Collegiate 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
E.C. Glass vs. Liberty Christian, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments