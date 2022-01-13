Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 59, Gretna 31
Broadway 33, Fort Defiance 24
Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Walsingham Academy 46
Catholic High School of Va Beach 79, Norfolk Christian School 11
Chilhowie 57, Bland County 50
Courtland 77, Chancellor 35
Eastern Mennonite 66, Fishburne Military 58
Eastern View 72, King George 46
Giles 60, Narrows 50
Grayson County 79, Rural Retreat 58
Jefferson Forest 64, Liberty-Bedford 18
John Champe 58, Freedom (South Riding) 40
Loudoun County 77, Park View-Sterling 60
National Christian Academy, Md. 57, Fairfax Christian 43
New Covenant 52, Fuqua School 15
Norfolk Academy 56, Northampton 45
Parry McCluer 69, Craig County 41
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 79, Franklin County 51
Princess Anne 70, Deep Creek 62
R.E. Lee-Staunton 66, Stuarts Draft 43
Radford 56, James River-Buchanan 43
Sherando 64, John Handley 60
Spotswood 69, Rockbridge County 51
Spotsylvania 76, Culpeper 66
Tazewell 62, Grundy 58
Tuscarora 57, Lightridge 44
Union 63, Abingdon 42
Western Albemarle 68, Goochland 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Liberty Christian vs. E.C. Glass, ppd.
Nandua vs. Chincoteague, ppd. to Jan 24th.
