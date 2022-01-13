Thursday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 13, 2022 10:05 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 59, Gretna 31

Broadway 33, Fort Defiance 24

Cape Henry Collegiate 67, Walsingham Academy 46

Catholic High School of Va Beach 79, Norfolk Christian School 11

Chilhowie 57, Bland County 50

Courtland 77, Chancellor 35

Eastern Mennonite 66, Fishburne Military 58

Eastern View 72, King George 46

Giles 60, Narrows 50

Grayson County 79, Rural Retreat 58

Jefferson Forest 64, Liberty-Bedford 18

John Champe 58, Freedom (South Riding) 40

Loudoun County 77, Park View-Sterling 60

National Christian Academy, Md. 57, Fairfax Christian 43

New Covenant 52, Fuqua School 15

Norfolk Academy 56, Northampton 45

Parry McCluer 69, Craig County 41

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 79, Franklin County 51

Princess Anne 70, Deep Creek 62

R.E. Lee-Staunton 66, Stuarts Draft 43

Radford 56, James River-Buchanan 43

Sherando 64, John Handley 60

Spotswood 69, Rockbridge County 51

Spotsylvania 76, Culpeper 66

Tazewell 62, Grundy 58

Tuscarora 57, Lightridge 44

Union 63, Abingdon 42

Western Albemarle 68, Goochland 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Liberty Christian vs. E.C. Glass, ppd.

Nandua vs. Chincoteague, ppd. to Jan 24th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

