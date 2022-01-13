Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
C. Milton Wright 54, Bohemia Manor 45
Easton 50, Cambridge/SD 24
Edgewood 53, Elkton 40
Fallston 65, Aberdeen 13
Harford Tech 43, Bel Air 30
North Dorchester 37, Kent County 34
North East 35, Perryville 20
Queen Annes County 37, Kent Island 34
Snow Hill 64, Pocomoke 17
Wicomico 55, James M. Bennett 33
Williamsport 47, Middletown 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Boonsboro vs. Smithsburg, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments