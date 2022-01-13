Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. Milton Wright 54, Bohemia Manor 45

Easton 50, Cambridge/SD 24

Edgewood 53, Elkton 40

Fallston 65, Aberdeen 13

Harford Tech 43, Bel Air 30

North Dorchester 37, Kent County 34

North East 35, Perryville 20

Queen Annes County 37, Kent Island 34

Snow Hill 64, Pocomoke 17

Wicomico 55, James M. Bennett 33

Williamsport 47, Middletown 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Boonsboro vs. Smithsburg, ppd.

