Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen Christian 61, Wakpala 39
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 67, Alcester-Hudson 33
Arlington 62, Elkton-Lake Benton 33
Avon 48, Scotland 37
Beresford 58, Tri-Valley 57
Bison 48, McIntosh 12
Britton-Hecla 33, Deuel 30
Brookings 50, Aberdeen Central 40
Burke 62, Colome 22
Castlewood 55, Great Plains Lutheran 35
Centerville 53, Irene-Wakonda 52
Chester 68, Baltic 66, OT
Corsica/Stickney 53, Winner 40
DeSmet 50, Lake Preston 15
Dell Rapids St. Mary 48, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32
Deubrook 58, Estelline/Hendricks 32
Flasher, N.D. 61, Lemmon 50
Hamlin 65, Milbank 33
Hanson 61, Parker 22
Harding County 49, Sundance, Wyo. 17
Kimball/White Lake 54, Gregory 50
Leola/Frederick 50, Iroquois/Doland 41
Mobridge-Pollock 68, Crow Creek 59
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46, Platte-Geddes 33
Northwestern 49, Ipswich 35
Rapid City Central 55, Sturgis Brown 39
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Tea Area 48
Sioux Falls Lincoln 47, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35
Sioux Falls Washington 65, Sioux Falls Jefferson 38
Sioux Valley 50, McCook Central/Montrose 33
Sully Buttes 41, Miller 23
Tri-State, N.D. 69, Waubay/Summit 31
Vermillion 53, Lennox 34
Viborg-Hurley 50, Gayville-Volin 25
Wagner 69, Parkston 41
Watertown 55, Yankton 52, OT
Webster 51, Clark/Willow Lake 44
West Central 61, Crofton, Neb. 59
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 55, Wilmot 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com
