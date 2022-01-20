Trending:
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 70, Monticello 50

Briar Woods 48, Rock Ridge 40

East Rockingham 66, Madison County 60

Gateway Christian 36, StoneBridge School 30

Liberty Christian 60, Rustburg 16

Lynchburg Home School 63, Timberlake Christian 57

Miller School 81, Roanoke Catholic 71

Northwood 63, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 53

Seton School 66, Word of Life 41

Union 65, Ridgeview 46

Virginia High 60, Holston 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Sports News

