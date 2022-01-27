Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 51, Glenvar 33
Bassett 38, Tunstall 35
Buckingham County 50, Bluestone 48
Carroll County 61, William Byrd 40
Catholic High School of Va Beach 85, Hampton Roads 18
Central – Wise 57, Lee High 21
Chilhowie 43, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41
Courtland 46, James Monroe 43
Fluvanna 52, R.E. Lee-Staunton 43
Fort Defiance 69, William Monroe 64
Foxcroft 38, Wakefield School 36
Hickory 39, Frank Cox 35
Highland-Warrenton 49, Christ Chapel Academy 46
Holly Grove, Md. 36, Broadwater Academy 34
Holston 54, Northwood 18
Honaker 58, Lebanon 13
Isle of Wight Academy 51, Denbigh Baptist 22
Jamestown 47, Warhill 35
Kempsville 87, First Colonial 55
Landstown 50, Green Run 18
Liberty Christian 54, Jefferson Forest 33
Lloyd Bird 61, George Wythe-Richmond 15
Loudoun Valley 61, Millbrook 55
Magna Vista 62, Martinsville 15
Mercer Christian, W.Va. 53, Jefferson Christian 33
Nansemond-Suffolk 50, Cape Henry Collegiate 14
Norfolk Christian School 46, Beach Homeschool 10
Norfolk Collegiate 37, Norfolk Academy 31
North Stafford 61, Stafford 24
Page County 53, Rappahannock County 42
Park View-Sterling 46, Trinity at Meadowview 23
Potomac Falls 46, Dominion 42
Pulaski County 73, Hidden Valley 23
Rappahannock 52, Essex 34
Ridgeview 68, John Battle 32
Roanoke Catholic 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 17
Rustburg 41, Liberty-Bedford 40
Sherando 47, Fauquier 34
Smithfield 57, Poquoson 44
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63, Potomac School 37
Steward School 59, Walsingham Academy 40
Thomas Dale 56, Hopewell 28
Wilson Memorial 65, Waynesboro 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments