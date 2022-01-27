Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 9:29 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 51, Glenvar 33

Bassett 38, Tunstall 35

Buckingham County 50, Bluestone 48

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

Carroll County 61, William Byrd 40

Catholic High School of Va Beach 85, Hampton Roads 18

Central – Wise 57, Lee High 21

Chilhowie 43, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41

Courtland 46, James Monroe 43

Fluvanna 52, R.E. Lee-Staunton 43

Fort Defiance 69, William Monroe 64

Foxcroft 38, Wakefield School 36

        Read more: Sports News

Hickory 39, Frank Cox 35

Highland-Warrenton 49, Christ Chapel Academy 46

Holly Grove, Md. 36, Broadwater Academy 34

Holston 54, Northwood 18

Honaker 58, Lebanon 13

Isle of Wight Academy 51, Denbigh Baptist 22

Jamestown 47, Warhill 35

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Kempsville 87, First Colonial 55

Landstown 50, Green Run 18

Liberty Christian 54, Jefferson Forest 33

Lloyd Bird 61, George Wythe-Richmond 15

Loudoun Valley 61, Millbrook 55

Magna Vista 62, Martinsville 15

Mercer Christian, W.Va. 53, Jefferson Christian 33

Nansemond-Suffolk 50, Cape Henry Collegiate 14

Norfolk Christian School 46, Beach Homeschool 10

Norfolk Collegiate 37, Norfolk Academy 31

North Stafford 61, Stafford 24

Page County 53, Rappahannock County 42

Park View-Sterling 46, Trinity at Meadowview 23

Potomac Falls 46, Dominion 42

Pulaski County 73, Hidden Valley 23

Rappahannock 52, Essex 34

Ridgeview 68, John Battle 32

Roanoke Catholic 59, Faith Christian-Roanoke 17

Rustburg 41, Liberty-Bedford 40

Sherando 47, Fauquier 34

Smithfield 57, Poquoson 44

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 63, Potomac School 37

Steward School 59, Walsingham Academy 40

Thomas Dale 56, Hopewell 28

Wilson Memorial 65, Waynesboro 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement