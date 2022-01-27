Thursday’s Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
January 27, 2022 9:29 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 66, Boy’s Home of Virgina 47

Broadwater Academy 60, Holly Grove, Md. 35

Cap City 71, TPLS Christian 59

Catholic High School of Va Beach 62, Hampton Roads 33

Chilhowie 43, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 41

Eastern View 93, Culpeper 66

Eastside 51, Castlewood 22

Fluvanna 78, R.E. Lee-Staunton 70

Highland-Warrenton 34, Blue Ridge School 33

Honaker 62, Lebanon 61

Liberty Christian 60, Jefferson Forest 59

Loudoun Valley 68, Millbrook 53

Nansemond-Suffolk 56, Cape Henry Collegiate 53

Norfolk Collegiate 61, Norfolk Academy 42

North Cross 60, Eastern Mennonite 49

Parry McCluer 57, Narrows 53

Peninsula Catholic 98, Greenbrier Christian 35

Potomac Falls 71, Dominion 47

Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 54, OT

Ridgeview 71, John Battle 60

Rustburg 41, Liberty-Bedford 40

Stafford 58, North Stafford 48

Steward School 51, Walsingham Academy 28

Temple Christian 27, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 22

Timberlake Christian 57, King’s Christian 7

Wakefield School 66, Tandem Friends School 51

Western Branch 58, Grassfield 54

Westover Christian 50, New Covenant 47

Wilson Memorial 82, Waynesboro 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

