Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
January 6, 2022 3:20 pm
3 min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Stephen Gilmore and WR Shi Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed QB Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad. Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Benny LeMay and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad. Released T Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad. Placed K Chris Blewitt on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LT Tyron Smith and CB Anthony Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB Shaquill Griffin, OL Ben Bartch and LB Dylan Moses from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Chapelle Russell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Harrison Hand on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Kyle Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Diontae Johnson and C Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Daniel Archibong from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Antonio Brown.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Ryan MacInnis to the taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned LW Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated D Scott Harrington for assignment with the taxi squad. Recalled D Jake Christiansen.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Jordan Spence from the taxi squad to Ontario (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Michael Del Zotto to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Remi Elie from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Designated G Hunter Shepard for assignment with the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned C Kameron Kielly to Atlanta (ECHL). Released D Chris Martenet from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned RW Cole Coskey to Worcester (ECHL). Returned Ds Will Cullen and Connor McCarthy to Worcester.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Blake Siebenaler to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed G Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released D Michael Krutil from a standard player contract.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Liam Coughlin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released Fs Stephen Bayliss, Max Coatta, Logan Nelson and D Quinn Wichers from professional tryout contracts (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Returned D Mike Lee to Hartford (AHL). Acquired F Kale Howarth from Rockford (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Garrett Clarke.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed MF Max Alves da Silva to a 4-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Yaw Yeboah from Polish Ekstraklasa side Wisla Krakow utilizing Targeted Allocation Money through 2024.

SOUNDERS FC — Traded MLS homegrown priority for Chris Hegardt to Charlotte FC in exchange for $50,000 GAM, as well as an additional $50,000 GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Maria Sanchez to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Completed transfer to send D Saori Takarada to Linkoping FC (Swedish Damallsvenskan).

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Kalamazoo FC new member of the USL W League.

