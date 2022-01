Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Brett Hayes bullpen coach and Seth Conner assistant hitting coach.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Robbie Robinson manager for St. Lucie Mets (Low-A Southeast). Named Reid Brignac manager, Jerome Williams pitching coach, Tommy Joseph hitting coach and Mariano Duncan bench coach for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double-A Northeast). Named Luis Rivera manager of the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A East). Named Kevin Boles manager, Jay Pecci bench coach, Chris Jacobs development coach and Anthony Olivieri athletic trainer and Alex Tavarez performance coach of the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB Dorian Etheridge from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Marvin Hall from the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed TE Nick Boyle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Patrick Ricard on the reserve/COVID-19 list and injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Stephen Gilmore and WR Shi Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed QB Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Jakeen Grant on injured reserve. Signed LB John Daka to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi and DT Malik Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad. Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Benny LeMay and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad. Released T Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad. Placed K Chris Blewitt on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LT Tyron Smith and CB Anthony Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Saivion Smith. Activated WR Geronimo Allison from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moved TE Jeff Driskel from the reserve/COVID-19 list to injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB Shaquill Griffin, OL Ben Bartch and LB Dylan Moses from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Chapelle Russell and OL Will Richardson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Marquel Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Harrison Hand on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. Designated DE Ronnie Perkins to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed QB Blake Bortles on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Chase Hansen and TE Nick Vannett from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Kyle Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Diontae Johnson and C Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Daniel Archibong from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Antonio Brown. Placed K Jose Borregales on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed S Ryan Neal on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Damien Lewis and CB Sidney Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed F Riley Nash off waivers from Tampa Bay.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Ryan MacInnis from the taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned LW Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated D Scott Harrington for assignment with the taxi squad. Recalled D Jake Christiansen.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Jordan Spence from the taxi squad to Ontario (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Michael Del Zotto to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Remi Elie from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Designated G Hunter Shepard for assignment with the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned C Kameron Kielly to Atlanta (ECHL). Released D Chris Martenet from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned RW Cole Coskey to Worcester (ECHL). Returned Ds Will Cullen and Connor McCarthy to Worcester.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Blake Siebenaler to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed G Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released D Michael Krutil from a standard player contract.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Liam Coughlin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released Fs Stephen Bayliss, Max Coatta, Logan Nelson and D Quinn Wichers from professional tryout contracts (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Returned D Mike Lee to Hartford (AHL). Acquired F Kale Howarth from Rockford (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Garrett Clarke.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed MF Max Alves da Silva to a 4-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Yaw Yeboah from Polish Ekstraklasa side Wisla Krakow utilizing Targeted Allocation Money through 2024.

LA GALAXY — Signed D Kelvin Leerdam to a two-year contract.

SOUNDERS FC — Traded MLS homegrown priority for Chris Hegardt to Charlotte FC in exchange for $50,000 GAM, as well as an additional $50,000 GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Maria Sanchez to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Completed transfer to send D Saori Takarada to Linkoping FC (Swedish Damallsvenskan).

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Kalamazoo FC new member of the USL W League.

