Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Ray Montgomery bench coach.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Brett Hayes bullpen coach and Seth Conner assistant hitting coach.
|National League
NEW YORK METS — Named Robbie Robinson manager for St. Lucie Mets (Low-A Southeast). Named Reid Brignac manager, Jerome Williams pitching coach, Tommy Joseph hitting coach and Mariano Duncan bench coach for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double-A Northeast). Named Luis Rivera manager of the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A East). Named Kevin Boles manager, Jay Pecci bench coach, Chris Jacobs development coach and Anthony Olivieri athletic trainer and Alex Tavarez performance coach of the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A East).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract.
UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB Dorian Etheridge from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Marvin Hall from the practice squad. Signed QB Matt Barkley to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed TE Nick Boyle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Patrick Ricard on the reserve/COVID-19 list and injured reserve.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Stephen Gilmore and WR Shi Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Daviyon Nixon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Placed QB Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Jakeen Grant on injured reserve. Signed LB John Daka to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi and DT Malik Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad. Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Benny LeMay and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad. Released T Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad. Placed K Chris Blewitt on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Malik Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LT Tyron Smith and CB Anthony Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OLB Marquiss Spencer on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Saivion Smith. Activated WR Geronimo Allison from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moved TE Jeff Driskel from the reserve/COVID-19 list to injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB Shaquill Griffin, OL Ben Bartch and LB Dylan Moses from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Chapelle Russell and OL Will Richardson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Marquel Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed LB Will Compton.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted WR Brandon Powell from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR J.J. Koski to the practice squad. Activated RB Justice Hill and S Ar’Darius Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Harrison Hand on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. Designated DE Ronnie Perkins to return from injured reserve to practice.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed QB Blake Bortles on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Chase Hansen and TE Nick Vannett from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Dante Pettis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Dwayne Johnson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Kyle Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Diontae Johnson and C Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Daniel Archibong from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DB Deommodore Lenoir on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed S Ryan Neal on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Damien Lewis and CB Sidney Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Antonio Brown. Placed K Jose Borregales on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones to the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed F Riley Nash off waivers from Tampa Bay.
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Ryan MacInnis from the taxi squad. Activated Fs Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons and Mark Jankowski off the COVID-19 protocol.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Brett Connolly.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned LW Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad to Colorado (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated D Scott Harrington for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Jake Christiansen.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Jordan Spence from the taxi squad to Ontario (AHL).
MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Calen Addison, Cs Marco Rossi, Connor Dewar and LW Matt Boldy. Designated C Victor Rask for assignment to the taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Nolan Foote. Placed LW Andreas Johnsson on COVID-19 protocol.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Michael Del Zotto to Belleville (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the taxi squad. Assigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Reading (ECHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Ryan Merkley from the taxi squad.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Remi Elie from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived LW Nick Ritchie.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Designated G Zach Fucale Shepard for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL).
WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Cole Perfetti.
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned C Kameron Kielly to Atlanta (ECHL). Released D Chris Martenet from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned RW Cole Coskey to Worcester (ECHL). Returned Ds Will Cullen and Connor McCarthy to Worcester.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Blake Siebenaler to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned D Will Graber to Fort Wayne (ECHL). AAssigned D Jordan Subban to South Carolina (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed G Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released D Michael Krutil from a standard player contract. Recalled Fs, Riley McKay, Kale Howarth and D Jacob LeGuerrier from Indy (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Liam Coughlin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released Fs Stephen Bayliss, Max Coatta, Logan Nelson and D Quinn Wichers from professional tryout contracts (PTO).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Luke Stevens.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Elijah Vilio from the commissioner’s exempt list.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Claimed F Mike Gornall from Greenville.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released D Marvin Degon. Signed Fs Matt Harrington, Derek Ciminelli and D Trevor Dailey. Placed F Kody McDonald on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released Gs Tommy Proudlock and Bailey Brkin. Signed G Liam Hughes. Traded F Bailey Conger to Kansas City.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Connor Russell and F Anthony Beauchamp.
INDY FUEL — Returned D Mike Lee to Hartford (AHL). Acquired F Kale Howarth from Rockford (AHL).
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Zach Alvarado as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Claimed D Garrett Clarke from Maine. Signed D Justin Woods. Activated F Shawn Weller from reserve. Placed F Ben Johnson and D Noah Delmas on reserve. Placed F Reid Perepeluk and G Angus Rredmond on the commissioner’s exempt list.
MAINE MARINERS — Released D Philippe Bureau-Blais and F Maxime St-Cyr.
SOUT CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Nick Isaacson. Placed D Skyler Smutek on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on the commissioner’s exempt list.
TULSA OILERS — Activated G Daniel Mannella from the commissioner’s exempt list. Released G Jake Ramsey as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Brody Claeys. Activated F Reece Newkirk from the commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Grant Jozefek from the commissioner’s exempt list and placed him on reserve. Placed Fs Tommy Besinger and Chris Ordoobadi on reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed M Max Alves da Silva to a 4-year contract.
COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Yaw Yeboah from Polish Ekstraklasa side Wisla Krakow utilizing targeted allocation money through 2024.
LA GALAXY — Signed D Kelvin Leerdam to a two-year contract.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Jan Gregus to a one-year contract utilizing targeted allocation money.
SOUNDERS FC — Traded MLS homegrown priority for M Chris Hegardt to Charlotte FC in exchange for $50,000 general allocation money (GAM), as well as an additional $50,000 GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.
|National Women’s Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Maria Sanchez to a two-year contract.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Completed transfer to send D Saori Takarada to Linkoping FC (Swedish Damallsvenskan).
|United Soccer League
USL — Announced Kalamazoo FC new member of the USL W League.
|COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Named Heath Ridenour men’s football quarterback coach.
