Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Named Ray Montgomery bench coach.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Brett Hayes bullpen coach and Seth Conner assistant hitting coach.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Robbie Robinson manager for St. Lucie Mets (Low-A Southeast). Named Reid Brignac manager, Jerome Williams pitching coach, Tommy Joseph hitting coach and Mariano Duncan bench coach for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Double-A Northeast). Named Luis Rivera manager of the Brooklyn Cyclones (High-A East). Named Kevin Boles manager, Jay Pecci bench coach, Chris Jacobs development coach and Anthony Olivieri athletic trainer and Alex Tavarez performance coach of the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A East).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Stanley Johnson to a 10-day contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed G Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Admiral Schofield to a two-way contract.

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Activated LB Dorian Etheridge from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Marvin Hall from the practice squad. Signed QB Matt Barkley to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed TE Nick Boyle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Patrick Ricard on the reserve/COVID-19 list and injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Stephen Gilmore and WR Shi Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Daviyon Nixon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed QB Justin Fields on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Jakeen Grant on injured reserve. Signed LB John Daka to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi and DT Malik Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed TE Chris Myarick to the practice squad. Placed TE Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB Benny LeMay and T Alex Taylor to the practice squad. Released T Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad. Placed K Chris Blewitt on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DT Malik Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed LT Tyron Smith and CB Anthony Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed OLB Marquiss Spencer on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived CB Saivion Smith. Activated WR Geronimo Allison from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Kevin Pierre-Louis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moved TE Jeff Driskel from the reserve/COVID-19 list to injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed S Andrew Sendejo on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated CB Shaquill Griffin, OL Ben Bartch and LB Dylan Moses from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Chapelle Russell and OL Will Richardson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Marquel Lee on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Re-signed LB Will Compton.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted WR Brandon Powell from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed WR J.J. Koski to the practice squad. Activated RB Justice Hill and S Ar’Darius Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed CB Harrison Hand on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB LaRoy Reynolds to the practice squad. Designated DE Ronnie Perkins to return from injured reserve to practice.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed QB Blake Bortles on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Chase Hansen and TE Nick Vannett from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated WR Dante Pettis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Dwayne Johnson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Activated DL Kyle Phillips from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed WR Diontae Johnson and C Kendrick Green on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DT Daniel Archibong from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DB Deommodore Lenoir on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed S Ryan Neal on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Damien Lewis and CB Sidney Jones off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Antonio Brown. Placed K Jose Borregales on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Chris Jones and LB Joe Jones to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OT Jermarcus Hardrick to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Claimed F Riley Nash off waivers from Tampa Bay.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Ryan MacInnis from the taxi squad. Activated Fs Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons and Mark Jankowski off the COVID-19 protocol.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Brett Connolly.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Returned LW Mikhail Maltsev from the taxi squad to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated D Scott Harrington for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled D Jake Christiansen.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned D Jordan Spence from the taxi squad to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Calen Addison, Cs Marco Rossi, Connor Dewar and LW Matt Boldy. Designated C Victor Rask for assignment to the taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Nolan Foote. Placed LW Andreas Johnsson on COVID-19 protocol.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned D Michael Del Zotto to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Connor Bunnaman and D Egor Zamula from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to the taxi squad. Assigned G Kirill Ustimenko to Reading (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Ryan Merkley from the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Remi Elie from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived LW Nick Ritchie.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Designated G Zach Fucale Shepard for assignment to the taxi squad. Reassigned G Hunter Shepard to Hershey (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled C Cole Perfetti.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Returned C Kameron Kielly to Atlanta (ECHL). Released D Chris Martenet from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Loaned RW Cole Coskey to Worcester (ECHL). Returned Ds Will Cullen and Connor McCarthy to Worcester.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed D Blake Siebenaler to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released LW Max Humitz from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned D Will Graber to Fort Wayne (ECHL). AAssigned D Jordan Subban to South Carolina (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed G Tuukka Rask to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Released D Michael Krutil from a standard player contract. Recalled Fs, Riley McKay, Kale Howarth and D Jacob LeGuerrier from Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Signed F Liam Coughlin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Released Fs Stephen Bayliss, Max Coatta, Logan Nelson and D Quinn Wichers from professional tryout contracts (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Luke Stevens.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Elijah Vilio from the commissioner’s exempt list.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Claimed F Mike Gornall from Greenville.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released D Marvin Degon. Signed Fs Matt Harrington, Derek Ciminelli and D Trevor Dailey. Placed F Kody McDonald on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released Gs Tommy Proudlock and Bailey Brkin. Signed G Liam Hughes. Traded F Bailey Conger to Kansas City.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Connor Russell and F Anthony Beauchamp.

INDY FUEL — Returned D Mike Lee to Hartford (AHL). Acquired F Kale Howarth from Rockford (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Zach Alvarado as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Claimed D Garrett Clarke from Maine. Signed D Justin Woods. Activated F Shawn Weller from reserve. Placed F Ben Johnson and D Noah Delmas on reserve. Placed F Reid Perepeluk and G Angus Rredmond on the commissioner’s exempt list.

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Philippe Bureau-Blais and F Maxime St-Cyr.

SOUT CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed F Nick Isaacson. Placed D Skyler Smutek on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed F Keeghan Howdeshell on the commissioner’s exempt list.

TULSA OILERS — Activated G Daniel Mannella from the commissioner’s exempt list. Released G Jake Ramsey as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Brody Claeys. Activated F Reece Newkirk from the commissioner’s exempt list. Activated F Grant Jozefek from the commissioner’s exempt list and placed him on reserve. Placed Fs Tommy Besinger and Chris Ordoobadi on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed M Max Alves da Silva to a 4-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed M Yaw Yeboah from Polish Ekstraklasa side Wisla Krakow utilizing targeted allocation money through 2024.

LA GALAXY — Signed D Kelvin Leerdam to a two-year contract.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Jan Gregus to a one-year contract utilizing targeted allocation money.

SOUNDERS FC — Traded MLS homegrown priority for M Chris Hegardt to Charlotte FC in exchange for $50,000 general allocation money (GAM), as well as an additional $50,000 GAM if certain performance-based incentives are met.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed F Maria Sanchez to a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Completed transfer to send D Saori Takarada to Linkoping FC (Swedish Damallsvenskan).

United Soccer League

USL — Announced Kalamazoo FC new member of the USL W League.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Heath Ridenour men’s football quarterback coach.

