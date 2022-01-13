Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Rafael Belliard special assistant, president of baseball operations/GM, Chino Cadahia senior coordinator, player development, Harry Spilman special assistant, player development and John Wathan special assistant, player development, John Wagle director of performance science/player development, Justin Hahn, director of medical services/physical therapy, Erika Wincheski director of sports nutrition. Minor league coordinators are Jason Simontacchi pitching coordinator, Drew Saylor hitting coordinator, Victor Baez Dominican Academy field coordinator, Eddie Rodriguez infield coordinator, J.C. Boscan catching coordinator, Justin Kemp medical coordinator, Jarret Abell strength and conditioning/rehab strength and conditioning coordinator, Jason Nicols minor league video coordinator. Mitch Stetter manager of pitching performance/strategist, Jeff Suppan roving pitching coach, Nic Jackson assistant hitting coordinator, Mike Tosar special assignment hitting coach, Derrick Robinson minor league outfield, base running and bunting instructor, Tony Medina minor league/Latin America medical coordinator, Phil Falco assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Will Simon clubhouse and equipment operations manager, Monica Ramirez education/ESL and Latin America initiatives coordinator, Melissa Lambert assistant director of behavioral science, Jorge Guzman Arizona complex assistant/life skills coach, Sebastian Cambo behavioral science coordinator, Logan Gudde physical therapist, Fabio Herrera manager of international operations, Massiel Rodriguez assistant to Dominican operations, Joel Rivera assistant to Dominican operations, Susana Richardson Dominican Academy administrative assistant, Eddy Dominican video coordinator, Hugo Aguero, Quilvio Veras Jr. and Ivan Tio club video assistants.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Daren Brown manager of Triple-A Jacksonville, Kevin Randel manager of Double-A Pensacola, Jorge Hernández manager of Single-A Beloit, Ángel Espada manager of Single-A Jupiter, Luis Dorante Sr. manager of Florida Complex League (FCL) and Nelson Prada manager of Dominican Summer League (DSL).

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Lindell Wigginton to a two-way contract. Placed G Javonte Smart on waivers.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LB Joe Walker to the practice squad. Released LB Tahir Whitehead from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated S Jayron Kearse from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to terms with Will McClay on a contract extension as vice-president.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated OLB Whitney Mercilus to return from injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to reserve/future contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to return from injured reserve. Reinstated WR James Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Brown to the practice squad.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Montreal Canadiens’ D Chris Wideman for one game without pay for head-butting during a game against Boston on Jan. 12.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal to taxi squad and D Brendan Guhle from San Diego (AHL)

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL).

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Riley Damiani from Texas (AHL) to the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned D Christian Wolanin to Ontario (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LWs Filip Hallander and Drew O’Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Jeff Malott and RW Austin Poganski from Manitoba (AHL) to the taxi squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Kyle Marino from Idaho (ECHL) and G Dylan Wells from Norfolk (AHL) loans. Released G Daniel Mannella from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Brandon Fortunato from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

IOWA WILD — Recalled LW Bryce Misley from Iowa (ECHL) loan. Signed F Eric Staal to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled C Ian McKinnon from Maine (ECHL) loan. Signed D Zach Malatesta to a professional tryout contract.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Mike McKee to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled C Mitchell Balmas from Worcester (ECHL) and D Michael Kim from Maine (ECHL) loans.

East Coast Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Signed G Thomas Sigouin to a standard player contract (SPC). Released G Sammy Bernard from his standard player contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Agreed to transfer terms with MF Jhojan Valencia on a three-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Sean Zawadzki to a one-year contract.

D.C. UNITED — Signed MF Ted Ku-DiPietro to a two-year contract.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Chris Martinez and Jimmy Nielsen assistant coaches and Zach Thornton goalkeeper coach.

INTER MIAMI FC — Re-signed MF George Acosta and signed D Aime Mabika to one-year contracts.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Named Luiz Muzzi executive vice president of soccer operations/general manager and Ricardo Moreira assistant general manager/technical director.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC – Signed MF Albert Rusnak as a designated player.

SPORTING KC — Re-signed D Graham Zusi and MF Roger Espinoza to one-year contracts.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Raul Aguilera.

OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Named Lindsay Barenz president.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Erick Torres to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Andrea Pagnanelli chief business officer.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Re’quan Boyette football’s outside receiver coach.

