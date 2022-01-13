Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Rafael Belliard special assistant, president of baseball operations/GM, Chino Cadahia senior coordinator, player development, Harry Spilman special assistant, player development and John Wathan special assistant, player development, John Wagle director of performance science/player development, Justin Hahn, director of medical services/physical therapy, Erika Wincheski director of sports nutrition. Minor league coordinators are Jason Simontacchi pitching coordinator, Drew Saylor hitting coordinator, Victor Baez Dominican Academy field coordinator, Eddie Rodriguez infield coordinator, J.C. Boscan catching coordinator, Justin Kemp medical coordinator, Jarret Abell strength and conditioning/rehab strength and conditioning coordinator, Jason Nicols minor league video coordinator. Mitch Stetter manager of pitching performance/strategist, Jeff Suppan roving pitching coach, Nic Jackson assistant hitting coordinator, Mike Tosar special assignment hitting coach, Derrick Robinson minor league outfield, base running and bunting instructor, Tony Medina minor league/Latin America medical coordinator, Phil Falco assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Will Simon clubhouse and equipment operations manager, Monica Ramirez education/ESL and Latin America initiatives coordinator, Melissa Lambert assistant director of behavioral science, Jorge Guzman Arizona complex assistant/life skills coach, Sebastian Cambo behavioral science coordinator, Logan Gudde physical therapist, Fabio Herrera manager of international operations, Massiel Rodriguez assistant to Dominican operations, Joel Rivera assistant to Dominican operations, Susana Richardson Dominican Academy administrative assistant, Eddy Dominican video coordinator, Hugo Aguero, Quilvio Veras Jr. and Ivan Tio club video assistants.

National League

MIAMI MARLINS — Named Daren Brown manager of Triple-A Jacksonville, Kevin Randel manager of Double-A Pensacola, Jorge Hernández manager of Single-A Beloit, Angel Espada manager of Single-A Jupiter, Luis Dorante Sr. manager of Florida Complex League (FCL) and Nelson Prada manager of Dominican Summer League (DSL).

MINOR LEAGUE Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Jacob Bowles to a contract extension.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Anthony Brocato.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed RHP Kenny Ogg.

OTTAWA TITANS — Acquired OF Kona Quiggle from the Idaho Falls (PL).

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Ariel Sandoval.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Lindell Wigginton to a two-way contract. Waived G Javonte Smart.

UTAH JAZZ — Waived F Malik Fitts.

Women’s National Basketball Association

ATLANTA DREAM — Waived Tianna Hawkins.

PHOENIX MERCURY — Waived Megan Walker. Signed Shey Peddy to a training camp contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed LB Joe Walker to the practice squad. Released LB Tahir Whitehead from the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Duke Ejiofor to a reserve/future contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DT Isaiah Mack to a reserve/future contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Reinstated QB Justin Fields from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Herb Miller to a reserve/future contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Reinstated S Jayron Kearse from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Agreed to terms with Will McClay on a contract extension as vice-president.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated OLB Whitney Mercilus to return from injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Fired head coach David Culley and offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Reinstated QB C.J. Beathard form the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Reinstated OT Caleb Benenoch from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Lawrence Cager and WR Rodney Adams to reserve/future contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to return from injured reserve. Reinstated WR James Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR John Brown to the practice squad. Released LB Tahir Whitehead from the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Reinstated LB Jordan Kunaszyk from the reserve/COVID-19 list and signed him to a contract extension.

Canadian Football

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with FB Mike Miller on a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Montreal Canadiens’ D Chris Wideman for one game without pay for head-butting during a game against Boston on Jan. 12.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Lukas Dostal to taxi squad and D Brendan Guhle from San Diego (AHL). Placed D Simon Benoit on the reserve/COVID19 protocol list.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Reinstated F Kyle Okposo and F Alex Tuch from the reserve/COVID-19 protocol list. Reassigned F Brett Murray to the Taxi Squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned G Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived LW Gregory Hofmann. Placed LW Jakub Voracek on the reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Riley Damiani from Texas (AHL) to the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Designated G Stuart for assignment from the taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned D Christian Wolanin to Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated G Michael McNiven for assignment on the taxi squad. Recalled G Cayden Primeau from the taxi squad. Reassigned D Louie Belpedio and LW Brandon Baddock to Laval (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from Reading (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LWs Filip Hallander and Drew O’Connor from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled RW James Neal from the minors to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Daniel Walcott from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Jeff Malott, Mikhail Berdin and RW Austin Poganski from Manitoba (AHL) to the taxi squad. Recalled Ds Declan Chisholm and Dylan Samberg from the minor leagues to the taxi squad. Placed G Eric Comrie and D Brenden Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 protocol.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reassigned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled F Kyle Marino from Idaho (ECHL).

COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled F Kyle Marino from Idaho (ECHL) and G Dylan Wells from Norfolk (AHL) loans. Released G Daniel Mannella from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Brandon Fortunato from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and sent him to Jacksonville (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Recalled LW Bryce Misley from Iowa (ECHL) loan. Signed F Eric Staal to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled C Ian McKinnon and D Andrew Peski from Maine (ECHL) loan. Signed D Zach Malatesta to a professional tryout contract.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Mike McKee to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled C Mitchell Balmas from Worcester (ECHL) and D Michael Kim from Maine (ECHL) loans.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released Fs Connor Fries and Filip Virgili.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Aaron Ryback.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned D Marcus McIvor to Ontario (AHL). Placed F Matthew Barnaby on injured reserve effective Jan. 6.

INDY FUEL — Signed G Thomas Sigouin to a standard player contract (SPC). Released G Sammy Bernard from his standard player contract.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed F Connor Graham to the active roster. Activated D Jeff Solow from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Shane Kuzmeski on the reserve list. Loaned G Charles Williams to Rochester (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Stephen Mundinger to the active roster.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Metis Roelens from the commissioners exempt list. Loaned D Zach Malatesta to Providence (AHL), G Zachary Bouthillier, Ds Nate Kallen and F Patrick Shea to Springfield (AHL), F Pascal Laberge to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) and F Alex Kile to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired G Dillon Kelley from Kansas City and F Brady Fleurent from Wichita and placed them on the active roster.

TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed D Danick Malouin to the active roster. Activated G Marc-Antoine Gelinas from the reserve list. Placed D Mathieu Brisebois on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Released G Rob Mattison to the emergency backup goalie list.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Jacob Graves from the reserve list. Placed F Brendan van Riemsdyk on the reserve list and D Sean Allen on injured reserve effective Jan. 2.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Agreed to transfer terms with MF Jhojan Valencia on a three-year contract.

COLUMBUS CREW — Signed MF Sean Zawadzki to a one-year contract.

D.C. UNITED — Signed MF Ted Ku-DiPietro to a two-year contract.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Chris Martinez and Jimmy Nielsen assistant coaches and Zach Thornton goalkeeper coach.

INTER MIAMI FC — Re-signed MF George Acosta and signed D Aime Mabika to one-year contracts.

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Abu Danladi to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Named Luiz Muzzi executive vice president of soccer operations/general manager and Ricardo Moreira assistant general manager/technical director.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed Gs Aljaz Ivacic and David Bingham to one-year contracts.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed G J.T. Marcinkowski to a two-year contract.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC – Signed MF Albert Rusnak as a designated player.

SPORTING KC — Re-signed D Graham Zusi and MF Roger Espinoza to one-year contracts.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

INDY ELEVEN — Signed MF Raul Aguilera.

OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Named Lindsay Barenz president.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Erick Torres to a one-year contract pending league and federation approval.

United Soccer League

USL – Announced the Blue Goose Soccer Club to join USL League Two.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Andrea Pagnanelli chief business officer.

COLLEGE

EAST CAROLINA — Named Re’quan Boyette football’s outside receiver coach.

MICHIGAN ST. — Named Effrem Reed football’s running back coach.

