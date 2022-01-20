On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 4:59 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Scott Little manager, Julio Campos bench coach, Ryan Kibler pitching coach and Zach Osborne hitting coach for High-A Spokane.

Minor League
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Frank Moscatiello.

Frontier League
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Brooklyn Nets G Kyrie Irving for directing obscene language toward a fan in a game on Jan. 17 against Cleveland.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Xavier Su’a-Filo to the practice squad. Placed LB Joe Bachie on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LBs Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jordan Evans back on the injured reserve list from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Randall Cobb from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LB Ernest Jones to return from injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Gerrid Doaks and DB Quincy Wilson to reserve/future contracts.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Adam Bighill to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned RW Steven Fogarty and G Kyle Keyser to Providence (AHL) on loan.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Jack Quinn to the taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids to the taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Kevin Czuczman from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.

        Read more: Sports News

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned F Cameron Hillis to Trois-Rivieres from Laval (AHL) on loan.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned RW Jonny Brodzinski, D Zac Jones and LW Tim Gettinger from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released D Garrett Johnston from his standard player contract (SPC).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Hugo Roy from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned D Xavier Bernard to Atlanta (ECHL) on loan.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released C Jacob Hayhurst from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released C Eric Staal from his professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled Ds Olivier Galipeau and Charlse-Davie Beaudoin, RW Justin Ducharme, F Shawn St-Amant and C Cedric Desruisseaux from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) loan.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Reassigned RW Isaac Johnson and D Tristan Pomerleau to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Released LW Karl El-Mir and C Keegan Iverson from their professional tryout contracts (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned RW Gordie Green and D Noel Hoefenmayer to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.

UTICA COMETS — Reassigned G Mareks Mitens to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Chase Perry.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired F Aaron Ryback.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Danny Katic.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed MF Cole Basset to a three-year contract extension and transferred him to Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam on an 18-month loan.

FC DALLAS — Signed G Maarten Paes to a short-term loan contract through July of 2022 and he will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Leonardo Campana to a one-year contract from the English Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Zach Ryan and MF Jesus Castellano to one-year contracts. Signed F Jake LaCava to a one-year contract.

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Oluwakorede David Osundina to a multi-year contract pending league and federation approval.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Agreed to terms with MF Diego Valeri to transfer to Club Atletico Lanus, Argentina.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Re-signed F Will Bruin to a one-year contract.

USL

USL — Announced that Davis Legacy Soccer Club will join USL League Two for the 2022 season.

Women’s National Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed F Margaret Purce to a two-year contract. Re-signed F Ifeoma Onumonu to a one-year contract.

OL REIGN — Signed F Zsani Kajan to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Tim Cramsey football offensive coordinator.

MONMOUTH (Ill.) — Named Jake Starkey assistant baseball coach.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|18 Bloomberg’s The Year Ahead Summit
1|19 2022 - FAR Department Supplement -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference