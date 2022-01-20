Thursday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Scott Little manager, Julio Campos bench coach, Ryan Kibler pitching coach and Zach Osborne hitting coach for High-A Spokane.
|Minor League
|Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Frank Moscatiello.
|Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed C/OF Andres Sthormes and UT Ray Zuberer.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Traded OF Riley Pittman to the Idaho Falls Chukars (PL).
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Daren Osby.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Peyton Isaacson, INF Nikola Vasic, and INF Rob Weissherier to contract extensions.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Brooklyn Nets G Kyrie Irving for directing obscene language toward a fan in a game on Jan. 17 against Cleveland.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Daniel Helm to a reserve/future contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Xavier Su’a-Filo to the practice squad. Placed LB Joe Bachie on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LBs Akeem Davis-Gaither and Jordan Evans back on the injured reserve list from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OT Casey Tucker to a reserve/future contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Randall Cobb from injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed DL Kingsley Keke off waivers from Green Bay.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Jordan Murray to a reserve/future contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Joe Jackson to the practice squad and CB Damon Arnette to a reserve/future contract.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LB Ernest Jones to return from injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Gerrid Doaks and DB Quincy Wilson to reserve/future contracts.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Adam Bighill to a one-year contract extension. Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned RW Steven Fogarty and G Kyle Keyser to Providence (AHL) on loan.
BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Jack Quinn to the taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids to the taxi squad.
MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Kevin Czuczman from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned F Cameron Hillis to Trois-Rivieres from Laval (AHL) on loan.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Milwaukee (AHL).
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned RW Jonny Brodzinski, D Zac Jones and LW Tim Gettinger from Hartford (AHL) to the taxi squad.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned D Niclas Almari to Wheeling (ECHL) from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Fredrik Claesson from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad.
|American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released D Garrett Johnston from his standard player contract (SPC) and reassigned him to Newfoundland (ECHL).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Hugo Roy from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned D Xavier Bernard to Atlanta (ECHL) on loan.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned F Zach Jordan to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released C Jacob Hayhurst from his professional tryout contract (PTO) and reassigned to Worcester (ECHL).
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released C Eric Staal from his professional tryout contract (PTO).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled D Olivier Galipeau, F Shawn St-Amant and C Cedric Desruisseaux from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) loan. Assigned Charles-David Beaudoin and RW Justin Ducharme to Trois-Rivieres.
MANITOBA MOOSE — Reassigned RW Isaac Johnson and D Tristan Pomerleau to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.
ONTARIO REIGN — Released LW Karl El-Mir and C Keegan Iverson from their professional tryout contracts (PTO).
TORONTO MARLIES — Reassigned RW Gordie Green and D Noel Hoefenmayer to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.
UTICA COMETS — Reassigned G Mareks Mitens and F Patrick McGrath to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan. Recalled F Tyler Irvine from Adirondack (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired F Brennan Feasey from Worcester waivers. Placed Fs Colin Long effective Jan. 1 and Peter MacArthur effective Jan. 8 on injured reserve. Suspended F Ryan Roth.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Chase Perry to the active roster.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Dalton Thrower from the reserve list. Placed F Eric Neiley and D Malcolm Hayes on the reserve list and F Matt Gomercic on injured reserve effective Jan. 18.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Aaron Ryback to the active roster.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded F Nick Jermain to Maine.
INDY FUEL — Placed D Craig Wyszomirski on the reserve list.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Dominick Sacco from South Carolina waivers.
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Placed F Max Humitz on injured reserve effective Jan. 17.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated F Darik Angeli from the reserve list. Placed D Noah Delmas on the reserve list.
MAINE MARINERS — Traded G Zachary Bouthillier to Fort Wayne.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed G Andrew D’Agostini to the active roster. Placed D Luke Bafia on the reserve list. Released G Doug Pippy to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Aaron Huffnagle. Loaned F Chase Lang to Chicago (AHL).
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Kristian Stead to the active roster. Signed D Ryan Orgel and F Barret Kirwin to the active roster and placed them on the reserve list.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Acquired G Matt Cooper from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
TROIS-RIVIERES — Released Fs Francis Beauvillier and Maxime St-Cyr and D Mathieu Brisebois. Activated F Anthony DeLuca from the commissioners exempt list and D Mathieu Gagnon from injured reserve. Placed Ds Dylan Labbe and Francis Meilleur on the reserve list.
WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Taylor Egan. Activated F Shaw Boomhower from injured reserve. Placed F Nick Mangone on the reserve list. Traded F Brendan Harris to Jacksonville.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Danny Katic to the active roster. Activated F Jordan Smotherman from the commissioners exempt list. Placed D Karl Boudrias on the commissioners exempt list.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed MF Cole Basset to a three-year contract extension and transferred him to Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam on an 18-month loan.
FC DALLAS — Signed G Maarten Paes to a short-term loan contract through July of 2022 and he will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Leonardo Campana to a one-year contract from the English Premier League’s Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed F Zach Ryan and MF Jesus Castellano to one-year contracts. Signed F Jake LaCava to a one-year contract.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Oluwakorede David Osundina to a multi-year contract pending league and federation approval.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Agreed to terms with MF Diego Valeri to transfer to Club Atletico Lanus, Argentina.
SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Re-signed F Will Bruin to a one-year contract.
TORONTO FC — Signed F Ayo Akinola to a three-year contract.
|USL
USL — Announced that Davis Legacy Soccer Club will join USL League Two for the 2022 season.
|Women’s National Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Re-signed F Margaret Purce to a two-year contract. Re-signed F Ifeoma Onumonu to a one-year contract.
OL REIGN — Signed F Zsani Kajan to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Tim Cramsey football offensive coordinator.
MONMOUTH (Ill.) — Named Jake Starkey assistant baseball coach.
